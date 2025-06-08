Sign up
Previous
Photo 4238
Horse Guards, Whitehall
We visited Churchill's War Rooms on Thursday morning - a very interesting visit. This was taken afterwards en route to Soho for a simple but tasty lunch at Bibi's.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
4
0
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
5th June 2025 11:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy A
ace
Fabulous photo. A few months back I saw on the news a woman who defied the warning and was bitten.
June 8th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and clarity, I am sure the sign is very neccesary ;-)
June 8th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nicely caught
June 8th, 2025
Christina
ace
Great shot
June 8th, 2025
