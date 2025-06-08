Previous
Horse Guards, Whitehall by jamibann
Photo 4238

Horse Guards, Whitehall

We visited Churchill's War Rooms on Thursday morning - a very interesting visit. This was taken afterwards en route to Soho for a simple but tasty lunch at Bibi's.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1161% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Fabulous photo. A few months back I saw on the news a woman who defied the warning and was bitten.
June 8th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and clarity, I am sure the sign is very neccesary ;-)
June 8th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nicely caught
June 8th, 2025  
Christina ace
Great shot
June 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact