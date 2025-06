Time to Go Home

In the words of 'Watch With Mother' - for those in the UK who remember that! Time to go home came all too quickly and we headed home from London on Friday. A short and sweet trip, ticking several boxes. :-)



I noticed this clock at Paddington - very interesting. I googled it to find that it is Maarten Baas's (a Dutch artist/designer) Real Time Clock. It's fascinating to watch the 'man' inside, cleaning the clock!