Zabou Street Art by jamibann
Photo 4242

Zabou Street Art

I do love a bit of street art. I spotted this one, by Zabou - a French street artist, near the restaurant where we ate a week ago - Brat x Climpson's Arch. Cheers!
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
This is fab! You could tag it for street-art-24 if you like.
June 12th, 2025  
Christina ace
I agree - it's really snazzy.
June 12th, 2025  
