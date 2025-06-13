This Boy is 30 today

I can't believe my youngest is 30 today. I remember this moment as if it was yesterday. Taken in August 1996, he's just over a year old in this photo, and I'd picked him up from nursery looking like a wee lion! He loved things like that and wanted to keep the face make-up on as long as possible. He's sitting at his high chair here, at our lovely old Victorian house in Osborne Place, Aberdeen, no doubt scoffing chicken dippers and beans. His favourite food at that age. Memories are made of this.