This Boy is 30 today by jamibann
This Boy is 30 today

I can't believe my youngest is 30 today. I remember this moment as if it was yesterday. Taken in August 1996, he's just over a year old in this photo, and I'd picked him up from nursery looking like a wee lion! He loved things like that and wanted to keep the face make-up on as long as possible. He's sitting at his high chair here, at our lovely old Victorian house in Osborne Place, Aberdeen, no doubt scoffing chicken dippers and beans. His favourite food at that age. Memories are made of this.
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Dorothy ace
Precious!!!
June 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ooo wonderful fabulous memories and precious moments… yes how quickly time passes. So wonderful that you spent time with him and have oodles of hugs in London.

Memories are also in our mind.
June 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
I had to giggle at that cute face Issi! Such a wonderful memory, Happy Birthday to this cutie :-)
June 13th, 2025  
Christina ace
That is adorable
June 13th, 2025  
