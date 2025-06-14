A Girl and her Dog

Previous
We have arrived in Keswick. It's been a very long time since we have driven across the 'border' and seen the Welcome to England sign!

We have walking plans, as you might imagine!

Last night, the sun was shining and we took a wander around the town before going for dinner to Derwent Walkers Restaurant. On exiting our accommodation, we met this lady sitting in the sunshine, eating fish and chips on her doorstep, whilst her gentle dog was soaking up the rays. Phil (@phil_howcroft) would be proud of me that I plucked up the courage to ask her if I could take a photo as she looked so lovely framed by the open door. She was delighted. What I didn't do (Phil would be much less proud) was ask her name and introduce myself. If I see her again, I will correct that. We did have a lovely chat though, and she did give us a recommendation for fish and chips!

Thunder and lightning and rain today though, so I don't think we'll be walking too far!
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo… very lovely. Have a super weekend hope the rain passes you by.
June 14th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I love Keswick! Returning there soon. Enjoy and well done on the brave stranger shot.
June 14th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture of this happy looking lady in the lovely sunshine. You have more guts that I do, and it sure was worth it :-)
June 14th, 2025  
julia ace
Lovely image, she looks like our niece, but I am sure she is still in NZ. Good to get local knowledge on the best F&C in town..
June 14th, 2025  
