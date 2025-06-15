Previous
Rain stops Play! by jamibann
Photo 4245

Rain stops Play!

Yesterday was very wet and thundery in Keswick. We didn't walk and we didn't play golf! We did take a drive around to scope out our start points for the various walks we plan doing, and we did have a look at the golf course. Hopefully it will be open later in the week! We had a light lunch at Barrowdale and a nice meal at Fellpack in Keswick in the evening.

A lovely birthday phone call with both our 'children'. 65 years now clicked up. Hmm, I'm now on the wrong side of 65! Some days I feel 50, others, usually when I look in the mirror, 75!

Today, Skiddaw is the plan - it's looking much better out there.
15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1163% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Wonderful story telling capture, love the birds enjoying the water and sorry you could not play.

Happy Birthday Issi, it sounds as if you had a lovely day regardless of the weather. Wishing you luck with Skiddaw :-)
June 15th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Happy birthday Issi 💐🎂🎁🥂
June 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact