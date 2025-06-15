Rain stops Play!

Yesterday was very wet and thundery in Keswick. We didn't walk and we didn't play golf! We did take a drive around to scope out our start points for the various walks we plan doing, and we did have a look at the golf course. Hopefully it will be open later in the week! We had a light lunch at Barrowdale and a nice meal at Fellpack in Keswick in the evening.



A lovely birthday phone call with both our 'children'. 65 years now clicked up. Hmm, I'm now on the wrong side of 65! Some days I feel 50, others, usually when I look in the mirror, 75!



Today, Skiddaw is the plan - it's looking much better out there.