Our First Furth - Skiddaw by jamibann
Photo 4246

Our First Furth - Skiddaw

We had a lovely walk up Skiddaw yesterday. The weather behaved, more or less! We walked up Little Man on the way, and walked back down along the Longside Edge to get back to Keswick. A round of 20km, with a reasonable amount of elevation. In this image we are heading up Skiddaw, looking back over Little Man, Keswick and the Derwent Water.

So, our first Furth is in the bag, and Sca Fell is on the cards for today. There are four classified Furths in the Lake District - the other two, Scafell Pike and Helvellyn are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday - as long as the weather continues to hold.

What a beautiful part of the world.
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana
Fabulous capture of this stunning view! What a great time you must be having. I have to Google Furth and Sca Fell, as I have no idea what they are or where they are. Hoping the weather is good to you and crossing fingers for a great walk xx
June 16th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Ahhh love Skiddaw! Great trek and views. Hell ellyn is a favourite, enjoy! Nice pic.
June 16th, 2025  
Denise Wood
Stunning view and what an amazing walk you did :) fav
June 16th, 2025  
Beverley
Wonderful! Well done. Beautiful capture stunning views
June 16th, 2025  
Christina
Fabulous shot - I had to google Furth too.
June 16th, 2025  
