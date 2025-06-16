Our First Furth - Skiddaw

We had a lovely walk up Skiddaw yesterday. The weather behaved, more or less! We walked up Little Man on the way, and walked back down along the Longside Edge to get back to Keswick. A round of 20km, with a reasonable amount of elevation. In this image we are heading up Skiddaw, looking back over Little Man, Keswick and the Derwent Water.



So, our first Furth is in the bag, and Sca Fell is on the cards for today. There are four classified Furths in the Lake District - the other two, Scafell Pike and Helvellyn are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday - as long as the weather continues to hold.



What a beautiful part of the world.