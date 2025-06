Rural Bliss

Walking back to our accommodation along the back roads of Keswick on Sunday, this rural scene caught my eye. There was just something about it.



We got a fabulous day on Sca Fell yesterday. Only 10 km from the eastern end of Wast Water, but a lovely scramble up Lord's Rake. We were a bit nervous about finding the right gully, but we did and it made the walk so worthwhile. So that's Furth No. 2 in the bag. Photos will follow tomorrow.