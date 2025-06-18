Previous
The Lord's Rake, Sca Fell by jamibann
The Lord's Rake, Sca Fell

Yesterday's climb up the Lord's Rake - one of the most fun and interesting ways to climb Sca Fell.

Today's goal is Helvellyn and the weather is looking good!
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Linda E
Wow, that looks a tough clamber up all those rocks. Fabulous capture
June 18th, 2025  
eDorre
Love the textures and the feeling of UP
June 18th, 2025  
julia
Looks like Lord of the Rings Country.. Great landscape..
June 18th, 2025  
