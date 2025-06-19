Striding Edge, Helvellyn

What a magnificent, amazing day on Helvellyn yesterday! Up Striding Edge, down Swirral Edge, across Catstye Cam. A dook in the Red Tarn Beck on the way down (for JB, not me) and an ice cream and coffee sitting in the sun in Glenridding, prior to heading back to Keswick. Cinema at the amazing independent Alhambra in the late afternoon (Jane Austen Wrecked My Life). Absolutely loved the film. Dinner at Casa Bella - ate too much. What a fabulous day!