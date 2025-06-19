Previous
Striding Edge, Helvellyn by jamibann
Photo 4249

Striding Edge, Helvellyn

What a magnificent, amazing day on Helvellyn yesterday! Up Striding Edge, down Swirral Edge, across Catstye Cam. A dook in the Red Tarn Beck on the way down (for JB, not me) and an ice cream and coffee sitting in the sun in Glenridding, prior to heading back to Keswick. Cinema at the amazing independent Alhambra in the late afternoon (Jane Austen Wrecked My Life). Absolutely loved the film. Dinner at Casa Bella - ate too much. What a fabulous day!
19th June 2025 19th Jun 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1164% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous shot and what a marvellous day you had, it all sounds too good to be true! Is that pathway up ahead of John where you were headed, or have you reached the summit for the day?

I like the way you call this striding, I would be crawling ;-)
June 19th, 2025  
julia ace
Looks like some challenging landscape.. You deserved a good dinner..
June 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact