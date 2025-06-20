Previous
A Herdwick Lamb by jamibann
A Herdwick Lamb

I absolutely love this breed of sheep, found here in the Lake District. Herdwicks. They are seemingly tough animals, and are bred for meat. The lambs are just delightful and have beautifully marked faces.

This one came running over towards me as we climbed steadily up towards Broad Crag, en route to Scafell Pike yesterday. That's a tick on all the English Furths now, all 6. Although we do feel that Broad Crag and Ill Crag were only just tick-worthy, being so close to the summit of Scafell Pike. However, they're on the list of 6, so they were ticked off. Ireland and Wales still remain to be dealt with. Perhaps not this year though.

Another fabulous blue sky day in the Lake District. We head for home today, but I'll sharing photos for a few more days yet. I'll also be doing more commenting once I get home.
Issi Bannerman


@jamibann

eDorre
What a cute face! Great shot
June 20th, 2025  
Beverley
Such a beautiful face and how lovely…inquisitive to see you…
Well done on your brilliant achievements…
June 20th, 2025  
Kathy A
Such an interesting looking sheep. Well done to completing the English Furths
June 20th, 2025  
Diana
A wonderful capture of this adorable little lamb, such a sweet face!
June 20th, 2025  
