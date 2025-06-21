Previous
On a Clear Day ... by jamibann
On a Clear Day ...

You can see forever, or so it seemed. Taken at the top of Scafell Pike on Thursday.

Back home after a lovely week away. The English Furths have now been climbed. We played golf twice at Keswick (tricky course ... no bunkers, but some interesting holes and devastating rough). As John said : Golf 2, Bannermans 0. Ha ha!

We had a good drive home yesterday, with stop over for an early supper at Gloagburn Farm. One of our favourites.

The third load of wash is now on. We have a special general meeting at the golf club later this morning, with a big decision to be voted on and then a visit with dad this afternoon. It's all go as usual chez Bannerman!
Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Beverley ace
Beautiful view… lovely times with your dad & a fun weekend
June 21st, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Such a nice view. I don't know how you have time for 365 although I'm glad you do
June 21st, 2025  
