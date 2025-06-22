Previous
Telegraph Road by jamibann
Telegraph Road

Just revisiting some shots from last week in the Lake District. This one was taken as we walked off of Helvellyn on Wednesday.

Dire Straits came to mind ... 'A long time ago came a man on a track, walking thirty miles with a sack on his back ...'
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
Wonderful capture
June 22nd, 2025  
Beautifully composed and captured, I love Dire Straits and it sure matches ;-)
June 22nd, 2025  
