Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4252
Telegraph Road
Just revisiting some shots from last week in the Lake District. This one was taken as we walked off of Helvellyn on Wednesday.
Dire Straits came to mind ... 'A long time ago came a man on a track, walking thirty miles with a sack on his back ...'
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4461
photos
188
followers
119
following
1164% complete
View this month »
4245
4246
4247
4248
4249
4250
4251
4252
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
18th June 2025 12:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Linda E
ace
Wonderful capture
June 22nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Beautifully composed and captured, I love Dire Straits and it sure matches ;-)
June 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close