Low Flying Jet

As we descended Sca Fell towards Wasdale Head on Tuesday last week, a couple of jets came screaming by. This wasn't really the best image, but I liked the way I happened to get the hill (Illgill Head, I think) in the background. From hearing the jets, needless to say, there's not much time to prepare to catch them in flight! It was a case of point and shoot with a couple of happy outcomes. :-)