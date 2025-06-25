Previous
Seagull on Scafell Pike by jamibann
Photo 4255

Seagull on Scafell Pike

For us it's quite unusual to see seagulls on top of a mountain. This one was very much at home, and clearly knew where he could get some scraps of food - on top of Scafell Pike.
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1165% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Unusual and neat!
June 25th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
He's a bit out of his normal range! Wise bird though. Hikers can be messy with crumbs!
June 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact