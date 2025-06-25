Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4255
Seagull on Scafell Pike
For us it's quite unusual to see seagulls on top of a mountain. This one was very much at home, and clearly knew where he could get some scraps of food - on top of Scafell Pike.
25th June 2025
25th Jun 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4464
photos
188
followers
119
following
1165% complete
View this month »
4248
4249
4250
4251
4252
4253
4254
4255
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
19th June 2025 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
Unusual and neat!
June 25th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
He's a bit out of his normal range! Wise bird though. Hikers can be messy with crumbs!
June 25th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close