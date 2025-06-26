Previous
The Last from the Lakes by jamibann
The Last from the Lakes

A final splash! Hubby taking a dook in Grains Gill at the end of a hot day on the hills. I contented myself with dipping my feet! :-)
26th June 2025 26th Jun 25

Issi Bannerman

I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Bet he enjoyed that!
June 26th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous action shot!
June 26th, 2025  
julia ace
Looks a refreshing splash.. I thought it was Terry @terryliv and one of his selfie flips into his pool..
June 26th, 2025  
