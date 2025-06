Life's a Beach!

Only 6 of us walked on Monday, ably lead by Helen around Glen Tanar and finishing near Dinnet on the banks of the River Dee. A lovely walk and some nice chat along the way. Anne Marie (right of image) has just set off (with a 70 year old friend) to cycle Land's End to John O' Groats. Power to their pedals, and may the wind be always at their backs.