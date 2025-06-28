Lady Champions

I took this photo on Wednesday outside the clubhouse, following the presentations to the winners of our Ladies' Championship Cups - over 36 holes. I was so delighted for these ladies. On the left, our Captain, Frances. Next to her, 83 year old Meg. Then Gillian - Scratch winner - who played golf in Ballater as a junior and has won this trophy 15 times now - she recently returned to live in the village and so the last time she won it was in 1998! And the lady on the right, Betty, is 80 years old. I think it's fantastic what they all achieved! Well done ladies. An inspiration to all. :-)