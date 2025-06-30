Previous
Osprey Update by jamibann
Osprey Update

This shot was taken on 24th May, the only time this year that I've had the chance to go up to my watching spot to get some photos of the Osprey.

This old image is being posted, just for the record. Earlier this month, the branch broke after heavy rain, the nest fell, and the chicks/eggs were lost. This must have happened on either the 14th or 15th June. When we drove by, on our way to Keswick on 13th June, we saw the nest, and one bird sitting on the edge. On 15th June, I heard from a friend that the nest was gone and that the branch had broken.

I don't know what the parent birds do in this case. Do they immediately start re-building elsewhere in preparation for next year, or do they go back to Africa early?

Already this couple have proved to be resilient as their first nest in the area was in a tree on an island in the river, which ended up sailing down river after a bad storm. They rebuilt hastily in this old buzzard's nest a few years ago.

I'll be looking out for the Osprey couple between now and September, and advising if I hear what they've been up to!
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1167% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
A beautiful shot, but what a sad story! I can imagine the parents to be devastated! I am always amazed when I see these huge nests, that they last so long. I sure hope you find them next season.
June 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh I am sad to hear this, poor wee things.
June 30th, 2025  
julia ace
Oh that is sad.. Hopefully they rebuild some where handy so that you can keep an eye on them..
June 30th, 2025  
