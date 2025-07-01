Previous
Castle Stuart by jamibann
Castle Stuart

John, Stef and Maggie. We were invited to Castle Stuart for a game of golf on Saturday. It was a great day out, but boy the conditions were challenging. 40mph winds on the golf course is not funny! Not a day for counting shots, but a nice day with friends. We stayed over in Nairn and travelled back on Sunday. Got caught up with road closures on the way home due to wild fires burning in the Aviemore/Granton area - still ongoing is seems and quite devastating.

When we eventually got home on Sunday we also discovered that two houses in Ballater had burned down - not sure of the cause, and I wouldn't speculate, but four houses affected in the row, and two of them completely gutted. All very difficult for the people concerned. No-one injured though, so that's a blessing.
1st July 2025 1st Jul 25

Issi Bannerman


@jamibann
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...


Kathy A
Nice photo of the three of them.

Those fires sound suspicous to me
July 1st, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
@kjarn Just bad luck, I think, and very dry warm windy weather which has helped to spread the flames.
July 1st, 2025  
Diana
Lovely photo on what appears to be a beautiful day. Sad re those fires, I hope the occupants were insured.
July 1st, 2025  
