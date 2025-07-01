Castle Stuart

John, Stef and Maggie. We were invited to Castle Stuart for a game of golf on Saturday. It was a great day out, but boy the conditions were challenging. 40mph winds on the golf course is not funny! Not a day for counting shots, but a nice day with friends. We stayed over in Nairn and travelled back on Sunday. Got caught up with road closures on the way home due to wild fires burning in the Aviemore/Granton area - still ongoing is seems and quite devastating.



When we eventually got home on Sunday we also discovered that two houses in Ballater had burned down - not sure of the cause, and I wouldn't speculate, but four houses affected in the row, and two of them completely gutted. All very difficult for the people concerned. No-one injured though, so that's a blessing.