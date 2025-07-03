Twins

It amuses me how sheep and lambs stick together. You can always tell the twins, and you can always tell which lamb belongs with which mum. These twins were just chillin' as we walked past on Monday.



Having a 'home' day today. John has gone mackerel fishing and I really wanted to go too, but decided that I really, truly, needed a catch up day at home much more than a day hanging out at the coast and taking pictures. Sad, but true. I will feel better for it - I hate it when things stack up too much at home. My list is very long for today, but a lot of little things, so hopefully by tonight it will be a non-existent, or at least a very short 'to do' list!