Twins by jamibann
Twins

It amuses me how sheep and lambs stick together. You can always tell the twins, and you can always tell which lamb belongs with which mum. These twins were just chillin' as we walked past on Monday.

Having a 'home' day today. John has gone mackerel fishing and I really wanted to go too, but decided that I really, truly, needed a catch up day at home much more than a day hanging out at the coast and taking pictures. Sad, but true. I will feel better for it - I hate it when things stack up too much at home. My list is very long for today, but a lot of little things, so hopefully by tonight it will be a non-existent, or at least a very short 'to do' list!
Issi Bannerman

Kathy A ace
They are so cute
July 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of these two looking right at you. They look like chubby twins and are so cute.

I can imagine the work that awaits you at home, you seem to be on the go all the time. Hope you managed to clear your list ;-)
July 3rd, 2025  
Babs ace
Aw don't they look sweet. Sometimes you just have to stay home and catch up don't you. Life here gets hectic on occasion, and I have to force myself to do what I should be doing instead of what I want to be doing, ha ha.
July 3rd, 2025  
