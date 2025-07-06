On The Seventh Tee Box

After our encounter with Hedgie Hedgehog at the Pro Shop on Friday, we encountered this little lost pheasant chick hanging out on the 7th tee-box. He seemed to have a slightly damaged wing. He was very unhappy (as you can see from his face!) and wasn't sure what to do with himself. I lifted him and carried him over towards the broom bushes, where I could hear other chirps and squawks coming from. Mum and siblings were over there, and I think they were happy that this little fellow was returned to the brood.

