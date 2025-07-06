Previous
On The Seventh Tee Box by jamibann
On The Seventh Tee Box

After our encounter with Hedgie Hedgehog at the Pro Shop on Friday, we encountered this little lost pheasant chick hanging out on the 7th tee-box. He seemed to have a slightly damaged wing. He was very unhappy (as you can see from his face!) and wasn't sure what to do with himself. I lifted him and carried him over towards the broom bushes, where I could hear other chirps and squawks coming from. Mum and siblings were over there, and I think they were happy that this little fellow was returned to the brood.
