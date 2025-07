Dad and Jennie

My niece is visiting from Kent, and so I took dad down to Aboyne to meet her for lunch at The Black Faced Sheep - a favourite cafe of mine. It was reasonably successful. Dad finds it more and more difficult to handle new situations, but I always feel it's good to get him out of his room - he'd just sit there all day if I didn't push him a bit and it does help him pass his day. I took this picture in the car park - as I wanted to include dad's old car, which I now have.