Utter Outlook Despair! by jamibann
Utter Outlook Despair!

I was looking forward to today. A quiet morning, with just a golf meeting in the afternoon, nothing else. Maybe some time to read, to potter. Well, Microsoft Outlook had something else in store for me. No access to my outlook (hotmail) emails since 03h53 this morning and still nothing. Not on my phone. Not on my computer. I've wasted most of my day worrying about it, trying to fix it, but all to no avail. I gather there are outlook.com issues yesterday and today, but anyone else I know using that system is up and running. I've switched off and on. I've used my recovery email, I just keep going round in circles! I have another email address, which I can use to send emails, but without receiving emails, I am doomed. Doomed I say! I just hope that when I wake up tomorrow morning it will suddenly be fixed. Keeping everything crossed!

And in the meantime, off to that golf meeting ...
Issi Bannerman

Julie Duncan ace
I feel your pain. Hope it resolves soon!
July 10th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
maybe the emails went into junk? I've had it where the 365 server stopped sending out 365 comments because I hit the junk button by mistake in my email box :( / Ross was able to reset it :)
July 10th, 2025  
