Selfie on Mount Battock by jamibann
Selfie on Mount Battock

So, yesterday ended well. The problem with outlook.com was resolved at 4pm. Suddenly all my emails arrived and all was well in my world!
Glad to say the problem wasn't with me, but with Microsoft Outlook. Phew. I had a nice glass of rosé in the garden to celebrate.

Today it was a walk with friends Mhairie and Kevin to Mount Battock. No. 32 on our Corbett list. What a beautiful day. 30 degrees, but a cool wind blowing up on top. Nothing spectacular about this walk, but so nice to catch up with our friends.

I set the camera on a stone and angled it upwards to get us in this slightly strange pose, using the automatic timer.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Phil Howcroft ace
A nice glass of rosé to celebrate... We are sat in the garden ...it's 20.25 and still 29c .. in the shade with a glass of gavi ...highly recommended... What a fabulous photo 📷
July 11th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
I love an upshot like this! Climbing with friends must be the best bit especially on the less challenging summits like your Corvets. More talk! I like a glass of rose myself!
July 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful group shot
July 11th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Whew! So glad it started working again. You certainly deserved a glass of rose!
Sounds pretty hot for Corbett climbing, at least it would be for me.
July 11th, 2025  
