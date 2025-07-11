Selfie on Mount Battock

So, yesterday ended well. The problem with outlook.com was resolved at 4pm. Suddenly all my emails arrived and all was well in my world!

Glad to say the problem wasn't with me, but with Microsoft Outlook. Phew. I had a nice glass of rosé in the garden to celebrate.



Today it was a walk with friends Mhairie and Kevin to Mount Battock. No. 32 on our Corbett list. What a beautiful day. 30 degrees, but a cool wind blowing up on top. Nothing spectacular about this walk, but so nice to catch up with our friends.



I set the camera on a stone and angled it upwards to get us in this slightly strange pose, using the automatic timer.