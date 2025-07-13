Previous
See Saw Margery Daw by jamibann
Photo 4273

See Saw Margery Daw

Johnny shall have a new Master. He shall have but a penny a day, because he can't work any faster.

This is what this image made me think of - the old nursery rhyme. Apparently the rhyme may have originated as a work song for sawyers, to help keep rhythm when using a two-person saw.

However, despite the fact that it looks as if Mhairie is about to catapult her husband up in the air, she is in fact waiting for him to cross the style over the fence at the top of Mount Battock - taken on Friday.

We went to see an inspirational talk last night in Aboyne by a young lady - Mollie Hughes. She has twice climbed Everest (North and South routes) and has skied solo to the South Pole, over 58 days. Quite a lady, especially when she shared with us that she's actually scared of heights!
Diana ace
What a lovely action shot, it seems like she's waiting to catch him if he slips! A great storytelling image, it must have been great to spend some time together.
July 13th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Have you thought about climbing Everest or K2??
July 13th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha, great fun and I was singing along with the rhyme of childhood!
July 13th, 2025  
