Previous
Another Corbett by jamibann
Photo 4274

Another Corbett

Yesterday morning we drove round to Glen Isla to walk the Corbett Monamenach. We had 3 choices. Up and down - 7km. Up and round - 14 km. Up and over 2 Munros and round - 23 km. You've guessed it. On a day like yesterday it was the only way. So we bagged our Corbett and redid a couple of Munros we did way early on in our Munro-bagging career. Very different doing them from the opposite side of the hill though. A magnificent day out. This is taken on top of the Corbett, looking over to the first Munro we were walking - rocky Creag Leacach, first done in January 2020 in snowy conditions.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1170% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Oh wow you are racing through them.
July 14th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
You are on a roll now!
July 14th, 2025  
Christina ace
Was there really a choice ;)
July 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture… what a magnificent spot to stand and breathe…
Well done on more success. Everyday is a new day.
July 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact