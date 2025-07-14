Another Corbett

Yesterday morning we drove round to Glen Isla to walk the Corbett Monamenach. We had 3 choices. Up and down - 7km. Up and round - 14 km. Up and over 2 Munros and round - 23 km. You've guessed it. On a day like yesterday it was the only way. So we bagged our Corbett and redid a couple of Munros we did way early on in our Munro-bagging career. Very different doing them from the opposite side of the hill though. A magnificent day out. This is taken on top of the Corbett, looking over to the first Munro we were walking - rocky Creag Leacach, first done in January 2020 in snowy conditions.