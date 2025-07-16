Sign up
Previous
Photo 4276
All That's Left
Just an old fence-post on the hillside. I loved the old wires and textures of the weathered wood. The heather is starting to look bonny right now.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
3
1
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4485
photos
188
followers
119
following
1171% complete
4269
4270
4271
4272
4273
4274
4275
4276
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
13th July 2025 10:47am
Beverley
ace
Such a pretty Heather filled hillside… a great photo of all that's left…
Beautiful…
Beautiful…
July 16th, 2025
Richard Lewis
ace
I love an old post amongst the Heather.
July 16th, 2025
Christina
ace
The ugly amongst the beauty
July 16th, 2025
