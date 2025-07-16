Previous
All That's Left by jamibann
Photo 4276

All That's Left

Just an old fence-post on the hillside. I loved the old wires and textures of the weathered wood. The heather is starting to look bonny right now.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1171% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Such a pretty Heather filled hillside… a great photo of all that’s left…
Beautiful…
July 16th, 2025  
Richard Lewis ace
I love an old post amongst the Heather.
July 16th, 2025  
Christina ace
The ugly amongst the beauty
July 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact