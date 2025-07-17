Sign up
Previous
Photo 4277
Lovely Lavender
I had a wander around the garden yesterday lunchtime looking for photo inspiration.
I took photos of the tomatoes ripening in the greenhouse, the abundant flowers on the oregano, but, for me, the lavender won the competition.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
3
2
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
16th July 2025 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
wonderful selective focus and dof, such gorgeous detail and tones.
July 17th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So very pretty
July 17th, 2025
julia
ace
Pretty.. Purple haze
July 17th, 2025
