Lovely Lavender by jamibann
Photo 4277

Lovely Lavender

I had a wander around the garden yesterday lunchtime looking for photo inspiration.

I took photos of the tomatoes ripening in the greenhouse, the abundant flowers on the oregano, but, for me, the lavender won the competition.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
wonderful selective focus and dof, such gorgeous detail and tones.
July 17th, 2025  
So very pretty
July 17th, 2025  
Pretty.. Purple haze
July 17th, 2025  
