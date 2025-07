Putting it out on the 18th

We had lots of fun today at Edzell where we went for our ladies' annual golf outing. It was a Texas Scramble, there was a prize for the best dressed (no black, white or navy) and on 3 different greens we had to putt using the various old putters which had been placed there. This was Lorna, one of the organisers, putting it out on the 18th with a child's plastic putter. A good day was had by all, and the weather was fantastic. Our team didn't win, but we weren't last!