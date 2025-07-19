Previous
Greenhouse Harvest by jamibann
Greenhouse Harvest

Didn't get round to picking yesterday's ripe tomatoes, so this morning was a bonanza in the greenhouse. I just love fresh, warm from the vine, cherry tomatoes. Gardener's Delight. My delight too. I've already had a few and it's only 09h22! :-)
Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
JackieR ace
A fabulous crop and a fabulous photo too
July 19th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Ditto!
July 19th, 2025  
