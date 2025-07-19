Sign up
Photo 4279
Greenhouse Harvest
Didn't get round to picking yesterday's ripe tomatoes, so this morning was a bonanza in the greenhouse. I just love fresh, warm from the vine, cherry tomatoes. Gardener's Delight. My delight too. I've already had a few and it's only 09h22! :-)
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4488
photos
188
followers
119
following
1172% complete
JackieR
ace
A fabulous crop and a fabulous photo too
July 19th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Ditto!
July 19th, 2025
