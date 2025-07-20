Rain!

We had some very heavy rain showers yesterday evening and throughout the night. We haven't seen proper rain in ages, and are sorely needing it. I tried to capture the rain falling in the garden, by standing under cover at the open kitchen doors and not getting wet! It didn't capture the rain particularly well, but you can just about see it against the background. You'll just have to imagine how it was bouncing off the surface of the wooden seats.



We're going to a wedding party later today - in a friend's garden. It's misty and wet at the moment. Let's hope it clears by midday!