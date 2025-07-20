Previous
Rain! by jamibann
Photo 4280

Rain!

We had some very heavy rain showers yesterday evening and throughout the night. We haven't seen proper rain in ages, and are sorely needing it. I tried to capture the rain falling in the garden, by standing under cover at the open kitchen doors and not getting wet! It didn't capture the rain particularly well, but you can just about see it against the background. You'll just have to imagine how it was bouncing off the surface of the wooden seats.

We're going to a wedding party later today - in a friend's garden. It's misty and wet at the moment. Let's hope it clears by midday!
20th July 2025 20th Jul 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
It sure is bucketing down and looks great on black. Hope the weather is kind to you and you have a fabulous party :-)
July 20th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I can see the rain, I'm glad it was welcome
July 20th, 2025  
