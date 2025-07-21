South Africa and Scotland Fusion

The wedding party we were invited to yesterday was very successful and they/we managed to dodge the rain! I didn't bring my camera with me, as I felt it might be intrusive, and there will be plenty of professional photos available afterwards. However, I did want just one image for 365 and so I took this with my phone before the ceremony began. This particular flower also made me think of Diana @ludwigsdiana
Looking through this bower in James' parents garden, where they officially got married on Friday, you can see a cairn on the hillside, known locally as the McKenzie Prop. James and Catherine got engaged at that cairn a year ago.
The couple, aided by the groom's mum Pauline, did a lovely knot tying ceremony under this bower made of Scottish birch and decorated with protea for the bride (from South Africa) and sea holly from the groom's family garden. A lovely touch, I thought.
We chatted with friends, old and new, feasted well and supped well on a new to me Prosecco (the name of which I have now forgotten). A lovely day out.
