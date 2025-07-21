Previous
South Africa and Scotland Fusion by jamibann
South Africa and Scotland Fusion

The wedding party we were invited to yesterday was very successful and they/we managed to dodge the rain! I didn't bring my camera with me, as I felt it might be intrusive, and there will be plenty of professional photos available afterwards. However, I did want just one image for 365 and so I took this with my phone before the ceremony began. This particular flower also made me think of Diana @ludwigsdiana

Looking through this bower in James' parents garden, where they officially got married on Friday, you can see a cairn on the hillside, known locally as the McKenzie Prop. James and Catherine got engaged at that cairn a year ago.

The couple, aided by the groom's mum Pauline, did a lovely knot tying ceremony under this bower made of Scottish birch and decorated with protea for the bride (from South Africa) and sea holly from the groom's family garden. A lovely touch, I thought.

We chatted with friends, old and new, feasted well and supped well on a new to me Prosecco (the name of which I have now forgotten). A lovely day out.

Note to Self: I have just renewed my ace membership for the nth time. Wow, seems like I just did that about a month ago. Time flies way too quickly!
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1172% complete

Diana ace
A wonderful decoration beautifully captured! Thanks for thinking of me Issi, I always love to see our national flower appreciated and liked by others too.
Congrats on completing 8 years. I too am amazed at how time flies, next year will be my 10th ;-)
July 21st, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Lovd reading about the wedding and the arrangements as background to your photo. Thanks for sharing!
July 21st, 2025  
Christina ace
10 years - that's an achievement!! Sounds like you had a lovely day.
July 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such a lovely capture… it’s so lovely to read the wedding detail.
Congratulations your 10th…
July 21st, 2025  
julia ace
Very appropriate arrangement for the couple.. looks lovely.. Congrats on you 365 anniversary..
July 21st, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Lovely photo and very nice narrative
July 21st, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Pretty
July 21st, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Sounds a lovely celebration. I love those flowers, first met them when I lived in Australia. You are right, it does make one think of Diana!
July 21st, 2025  
