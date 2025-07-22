Aberdeen Harbour

I decided that despite not really having time for it, I needed to go into Aberdeen to see the Tall Ships. The last time they were there was 1997, so I felt I owed it to the city and to myself. I allowed my friend to persuade me that I'd get parked in Union Square. I also went to visit that friend on my way into town, meaning I didn't arrive until nearly lunchtime. No way I was getting near the car park ... tailbacks everywhere ...so I detoured and drove up to Torry where I thought, at least I'd get a view over the harbour and some photos, and at best I'd walk into town from Greyhope.



So, I parked up at Greyhope Bay car park, and started walking down to town, ending up at the Tall Ships. A bit of a detour, even on foot, but I made it, toured around the ships, took some photos and headed back to the car. Once back at the car I had a coffee and sat and looked over Greyhope Bay, hoping to see some dolphins. I did. More on that tomorrow. Suffice to say that I was delighted that I hadn't been able to park in town, after all. Some things are just meant to be.



Catch up with my lovely friend, seeing all the Tall Ships, and Dolphin spotting - all in one day. Very worthwhile!