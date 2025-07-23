Greyhope Bay Dolphins

I believe I may have alluded to having had a good day on Monday in Aberdeen. :-) I also believe I may have mentioned dolphins. I felt so lucky. I'd gone to town for the Tall Ships and because of my own personal parking fiasco, I ended up at Greyhope Bay - and what a piece of luck. It is a known area for spotting dolphin, and I I was lucky enough to be there at around 4 in the afternoon when there was a lot of action. Thankfully, I also had my zoom lens with me and so managed to get some snaps of the dolphins cavorting around the bay. Quite tricky to get the lens on them, but I managed a few decent shots. I think there might have been about 6 or 7 of them in total.