Garden Garlic by jamibann
Garden Garlic

Hubby pulled some garlic the other morning. Not this year's though - some rogue bulbs that seem to have grown from the previous year! He left them sitting on top of the water butt - and they caught my eye.
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
Photo Details

Diana ace
What a fabulous capture of these delicious bulbs, I can almost smell them! We only get very dried up ones straight from China ;-)
July 26th, 2025  
Karen ace
These look SO good! Love the earthly fresh essence and colour of them.
July 26th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
This is such a fabulous photo
July 26th, 2025  
Wylie ace
They should be yummy. My crop was a failure last year. Maybe some will struggle through to this season.
July 26th, 2025  
Brigette ace
nothing beats the look, taste and smell of fresh garlic
July 26th, 2025  
