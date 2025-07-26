Sign up
Photo 4286
Garden Garlic
Hubby pulled some garlic the other morning. Not this year's though - some rogue bulbs that seem to have grown from the previous year! He left them sitting on top of the water butt - and they caught my eye.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
5
4
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana
ace
What a fabulous capture of these delicious bulbs, I can almost smell them! We only get very dried up ones straight from China ;-)
July 26th, 2025
Karen
ace
These look SO good! Love the earthly fresh essence and colour of them.
July 26th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
This is such a fabulous photo
July 26th, 2025
Wylie
ace
They should be yummy. My crop was a failure last year. Maybe some will struggle through to this season.
July 26th, 2025
Brigette
ace
nothing beats the look, taste and smell of fresh garlic
July 26th, 2025
