Oregano

I always thought, wrongly, that oregano would be difficult to grow. I'm so glad I discovered that's not the case. I have a pot of it in the garden which returns year after year. The leaves are great for cooking, the smell in the garden is wonderful, and the flowers make a great display of colour. Not only is it not difficult to grow, but it reseeds itself so easily that I'm constantly pulling out little sprigs of oregano growing around the base of the pot.