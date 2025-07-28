Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4288
Common Ragwort
Tansies, my dad calls these, and he tells me that as a youngster he used to get paid a very small sum of money for hand pulling and uprooting them from his dad's farm fields, as they are toxic to horses and cows. Quite hard work, I'd say!
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
10
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4497
photos
189
followers
119
following
1174% complete
View this month »
4281
4282
4283
4284
4285
4286
4287
4288
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
10
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
25th July 2025 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Brian
ace
Well captured with the photobombers
July 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Such pretty flowers even though toxic. I like ‘tansies’ even though…
July 28th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
How interesting. I think these are very closely related to a weed that we call "fireweed" and it is a WON - Weed of National Significance. This means property owner are obliged to remove it when found on their property - so we have a running war with it on our block. At least their lovely bright yellow makes it easy to spot them! :)
July 28th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
A jobs a job. Lovely photo.
July 28th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
@robz
We have fireweed here too ... otherwise known as Rosebay WIllowherb. It's pretty invasive.I don't think we have any rulings about such weeds.
July 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful little blooms, the bee seems to love it too ;-)
July 28th, 2025
Richard Lewis
ace
Last time I posted a photo of Ragwort someone in NZ said they still got paid for bags of them. It’s been a good year for them here.
July 28th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
@jamibann
365 is so good for learning first-hand info from around the world. Thanks so much for your interesting response. Cheers Rob
July 28th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
Such a fabulous shot of these tansies and the photo bombers
July 28th, 2025
Christina
ace
Lovely shot, shame they're not wanted!
July 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close