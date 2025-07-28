Previous
Common Ragwort by jamibann
Photo 4288

Common Ragwort

Tansies, my dad calls these, and he tells me that as a youngster he used to get paid a very small sum of money for hand pulling and uprooting them from his dad's farm fields, as they are toxic to horses and cows. Quite hard work, I'd say!
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1174% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Well captured with the photobombers
July 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Such pretty flowers even though toxic. I like ‘tansies’ even though…
July 28th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
How interesting. I think these are very closely related to a weed that we call "fireweed" and it is a WON - Weed of National Significance. This means property owner are obliged to remove it when found on their property - so we have a running war with it on our block. At least their lovely bright yellow makes it easy to spot them! :)
July 28th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
A jobs a job. Lovely photo.
July 28th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
@robz We have fireweed here too ... otherwise known as Rosebay WIllowherb. It's pretty invasive.I don't think we have any rulings about such weeds.
July 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of these beautiful little blooms, the bee seems to love it too ;-)
July 28th, 2025  
Richard Lewis ace
Last time I posted a photo of Ragwort someone in NZ said they still got paid for bags of them. It’s been a good year for them here.
July 28th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
@jamibann 365 is so good for learning first-hand info from around the world. Thanks so much for your interesting response. Cheers Rob
July 28th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Such a fabulous shot of these tansies and the photo bombers
July 28th, 2025  
Christina ace
Lovely shot, shame they're not wanted!
July 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact