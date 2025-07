Servuile Lighthouse, Sound of Jura

We drove over to Tayvallich yesterday and caught the evening passenger ferry over to the island of Jura - with our bikes. The light was lovely as we passed this lighthouse - established in 1865 and automated in 1945.



Programme? Over our 3 days - Evan's Walk, Cycle to Islay, Paps of Jura. Probably in that order, given the weather forecast.