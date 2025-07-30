Previous
Pots & Paps by jamibann
Photo 4290

Pots & Paps

We had a wee walk around the harbour on Monday evening. It was very pleasant - a calm warm evening and no midgies! You can see the Paps of Jura in the background here,
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Diana ace
A fabulous capture and scene, beautifully composed with the foreground textures. I love the way you framed the yacht.
July 30th, 2025  
