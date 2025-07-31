Blue Hour

Another shot from Monday evening - taken close to the hotel. It was beautiful and calm as the day came to an end.



As planned, on Tuesday we did Evan's Path - a coast to coast walk - very boggy, brackeny and very hard work - but fabulous too! However, 5 ticks removed from his nibs yesterday, 1 from me (so far). The downside of walking through neck-high bracken.



Cycling went well over to Islay yesterday to meet with our friends - 74 km - and a lovely lunch at the Oyster Cafe near Bowmore.



Today it's the Paps, but visibility not looking great. Watch this space.