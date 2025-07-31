Previous
Blue Hour by jamibann
Photo 4291

Blue Hour

Another shot from Monday evening - taken close to the hotel. It was beautiful and calm as the day came to an end.

As planned, on Tuesday we did Evan's Path - a coast to coast walk - very boggy, brackeny and very hard work - but fabulous too! However, 5 ticks removed from his nibs yesterday, 1 from me (so far). The downside of walking through neck-high bracken.

Cycling went well over to Islay yesterday to meet with our friends - 74 km - and a lovely lunch at the Oyster Cafe near Bowmore.

Today it's the Paps, but visibility not looking great. Watch this space.
31st July 2025 31st Jul 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1175% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Gorgeously still. Peaceful and so beautiful. Happy paps day…
July 31st, 2025  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful serene scene.
July 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact