Glenbatrick Lodge

At the end of Evans Walk on Jura, you reach Loch Tarbert. This was our walk on Tuesday, and this was the view which greeted us as we dropped back down to sea level, having left a misty, wet Craighouse behind.



The Lodge, only accessible by sea or on foot, is owned by the wealthy Astor family, and the walk is named after the one-legged landowner, Harry Evans, who created the route to travel from coast to coast on horseback. It was a tough one - 10 km each way, very little path at start and finish, and extremely high bracken in parts. Well worth the challenge though for this wonderful view. We also chatted with some of the staff at the residence who described it as a private 'holiday home'.



Welcome to August!