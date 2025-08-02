Cycling on Islay

On Wednesday we met up with friends. We cycled from Craighouse to Feolin on Jura and took the small ferry over to Port Askaig on Islay. We then cycled to Bridgend, and met Jane and Ally for coffee. After that the four of us cycled together over to Loch Gruinart and had lunch at the Oyster Shed there. A bit of a misty grey day, but perfect for 'coffeeing', lunching and cycling! After lunch John and I headed back to Jura. A nice day out and 75km cycled. A good start to our cycle training for our holiday in November.