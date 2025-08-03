The Paps of Jura

On Thursday we managed to climb the Paps of Jura. It was a pretty good day, low wind and visibility which came and went, but was mostly good on the summits. Hard walking though. Not a long walk (18 km) but loads of scree and boulders to negotiate. Very steep. And a lot of elevation gain (1600m). Very satisfying though. All three Paps done - one Corbett and two Fionas. Corbetts are mountains in Scotland over 2500 ft (but not above 3000 ft, as those are Munros). Fionas (which used to be named Grahams) are mountains between 2000 ft and 2500 ft. We've done easier Munros than those Paps though!



We loved our stay in Jura. The Jura Hotel was a wonderful place to stay and the passenger ferry from Tayvallich to Craighouse was a great way to travel over with just the bikes.



On the way home we stopped at Bridge of Orchy for a couple more walks, but more about them later.