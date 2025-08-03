Previous
The Paps of Jura by jamibann
The Paps of Jura

On Thursday we managed to climb the Paps of Jura. It was a pretty good day, low wind and visibility which came and went, but was mostly good on the summits. Hard walking though. Not a long walk (18 km) but loads of scree and boulders to negotiate. Very steep. And a lot of elevation gain (1600m). Very satisfying though. All three Paps done - one Corbett and two Fionas. Corbetts are mountains in Scotland over 2500 ft (but not above 3000 ft, as those are Munros). Fionas (which used to be named Grahams) are mountains between 2000 ft and 2500 ft. We've done easier Munros than those Paps though!

We loved our stay in Jura. The Jura Hotel was a wonderful place to stay and the passenger ferry from Tayvallich to Craighouse was a great way to travel over with just the bikes.

On the way home we stopped at Bridge of Orchy for a couple more walks, but more about them later.
Issi Bannerman

Diana ace
Such an interesting narrative to go with these beautiful rock formations.
August 3rd, 2025  
Suzanne ace
I love all your walking/climbing photos and the sense of place they convey. I am learning new geographical/topographical words every time you post. Just as well you are explaining, otherwise I might not comprehend a sentence about Paps and Munros at all, and as for Corbetts, Fionas and Grahams . . . .I did find myself wondering how Grahams got changed to Fionas: gender dysphoria in the Scottish Highlands???? Maybe a rabbit hole I shouldn't go down!!
August 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful photo… truly wonderful to read.
August 3rd, 2025  
Wylie ace
That's a pretty solid walk, even though you say its not long. Fascinated to find out what Corbetts and Fionas are (I'm a Fiona).
August 3rd, 2025  
Shirley ace
A nice image
August 3rd, 2025  
Valerie Chesney ace
Great rock formations & I always enjoy your narratives!
Only 18km you say!
August 3rd, 2025  
