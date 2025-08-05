Previous
Beinn a' Chaolais by jamibann
Beinn a' Chaolais

This was a man-made shelter on top of our third peak (a Fiona) on Thursday's walk on the Paps of Jura. I had to make a special request to have my picture taken by hubby - just to prove I'd actually been there. We had left our rucksacks at the main summit cairn and gone for a wee wander around the hill top. I'm glad we went for a wander as this old shelter cairn was not only an interesting feature, but a nice viewpoint. We had coffee back at the main cairn, looking out at the view, and then headed back down to pick up the bikes and cycle back to the hotel. A great day out in the hills of Jura.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Denise Wood
Love the height! So pleased to see a photo of you too :)
August 5th, 2025  
Christina ace
Lovely view - it looks chilly tho!
August 5th, 2025  
