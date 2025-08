Sitting on the Rocks

After we came off the hill on Thursday last week, we cycled back to Craighouse along the coast overlooking the Bay of Small Isles. John, as usual, wanted to go for a swim, whilst I looked after our kit - I'm good like that! ;-) Anyway, as I sat looking out to sea, I liked the way the lighthouse and the sailing boat were, at that moment, framed by foreground rocks.