Hill Raven

After our trip to Jura we stopped overnight at the Bridge of Orchy to do a couple of walks from there. On Friday we did a couple of Corbetts (Beinn Udliadh and Beinn Bhreac-Liath), and on Saturday, before driving home, we climbed Beinn Chuirn, using our bikes to cycle in and out, saving 10km of foot fall. On top of Beinn Chuirn we had the most amazing experience of a raven flying in to sit beside us as we were having coffee on top of the hill. It stayed for ages, allowing me to take lots of photos. It flew around us, hopped here and there and sat making its famous knocking sound as well as its more usual 'caw'. I imagine it was simply looking for food. It wasn't aggressive, just interested, it seemed. Anyway, I was delighted with getting the opportunity to photograph it at such close proximity - I never realised how big a raven actually is. That beak is impressive. I can now understand how my rucksack was ransacked by ravens a few years back on the Skye Cuillin - they ate my lunch out of a closed bag inside a rucksack! I've never forgotten nor forgiven that incident!



37 Corbetts now conquered. Out of 222.