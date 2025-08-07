Hill Raven

Previous
After our trip to Jura we stopped overnight at the Bridge of Orchy to do a couple of walks from there. On Friday we did a couple of Corbetts (Beinn Udliadh and Beinn Bhreac-Liath), and on Saturday, before driving home, we climbed Beinn Chuirn, using our bikes to cycle in and out, saving 10km of foot fall. On top of Beinn Chuirn we had the most amazing experience of a raven flying in to sit beside us as we were having coffee on top of the hill. It stayed for ages, allowing me to take lots of photos. It flew around us, hopped here and there and sat making its famous knocking sound as well as its more usual 'caw'. I imagine it was simply looking for food. It wasn't aggressive, just interested, it seemed. Anyway, I was delighted with getting the opportunity to photograph it at such close proximity - I never realised how big a raven actually is. That beak is impressive. I can now understand how my rucksack was ransacked by ravens a few years back on the Skye Cuillin - they ate my lunch out of a closed bag inside a rucksack! I've never forgotten nor forgiven that incident!

37 Corbetts now conquered. Out of 222.
JackieR ace
What gorgeous wing colours. A beautiful yet handsome bird portrait
August 7th, 2025  
Sarah Bremner ace
That's a magnificent bird. How fascinating to see it up close and for so long. Perhaps it's a 'safe space' ?!
August 7th, 2025  
Christina ace
A very sharp beak! Losing your lunch on a big hike is no joking matter:)
August 7th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
Fabulous portrait and yes, an impressive beak
August 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
A stunning capture of this magnificent bird, such wonderful details and beautiful plumage! What a great story to go with it, did you at least give it a bite to eat for posing so nicely?
August 7th, 2025  
Brian ace
Handsome bird. What a great story! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
August 7th, 2025  
