Baby Robin by jamibann
Baby Robin

When we got back to the car park on Saturday and were putting the bikes back on the rear bike-rack, this baby robin arrived at out feet, and was very inquisitive. He hopped around the edge of the open boot of the car, and he even hopped inside the car, but thankfully hopped out again just as quickly! I was afraid I'd step on him as I packed up, but no. He'll need to be very careful though, or he may not live long enough to get his iconic red chest.

Meeting an old Banchory Academy school friend and going for lunch at Garlogie today. I'm excited about that.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Issi Bannerman


@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
Babs
Aw he is so sweet. He does seem to be a bit reckless doesn't he
August 8th, 2025  
Kathy A
Fabulous shot, wonderful detail!
August 8th, 2025  
Brian
Awesome capture
August 8th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman
@onewing Yes - Reckless Robin might have been a better caption! ;-)
August 8th, 2025  
