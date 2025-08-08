Baby Robin

When we got back to the car park on Saturday and were putting the bikes back on the rear bike-rack, this baby robin arrived at out feet, and was very inquisitive. He hopped around the edge of the open boot of the car, and he even hopped inside the car, but thankfully hopped out again just as quickly! I was afraid I'd step on him as I packed up, but no. He'll need to be very careful though, or he may not live long enough to get his iconic red chest.



Meeting an old Banchory Academy school friend and going for lunch at Garlogie today. I'm excited about that.