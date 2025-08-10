Previous
Caught in the Act! by jamibann
Caught in the Act!

I took this from our hotel window in Craighouse, Jura, last week. I got up early on Thursday morning and looked out the window to check the weather for our hill walk. The weather was fine, and I was rewarded by seeing this fellow wandering around eating the fresh shoots from the plants and shrubs around the hotel. There was another stag nearby and 3 hinds wading in the shallow waters of the bay. We had an easy to open window, so I managed to lean out and get a few shots of the early morning raiders.
Issi Bannerman

@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
So good to see the wild life from your bedroom..
August 10th, 2025  
Fabulous capture and timing, it mostly pays to get up early ;-)
August 10th, 2025  
How wonderful. Looks like he spotted you too
August 10th, 2025  
How delightful. Such majestic creatures
August 10th, 2025  
oh what a marvellous sight
August 10th, 2025  
