Caught in the Act!

I took this from our hotel window in Craighouse, Jura, last week. I got up early on Thursday morning and looked out the window to check the weather for our hill walk. The weather was fine, and I was rewarded by seeing this fellow wandering around eating the fresh shoots from the plants and shrubs around the hotel. There was another stag nearby and 3 hinds wading in the shallow waters of the bay. We had an easy to open window, so I managed to lean out and get a few shots of the early morning raiders.