Previous
Fresh Tatties from the Garden by jamibann
Photo 4304

Fresh Tatties from the Garden

How nice it is to get fresh tatties from the garden. John is very proud of them!
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Issi Bannerman

ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
1179% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautifully taken and they look delicious!
August 13th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
I would be proud of them too. Great shot!
August 13th, 2025  
Diana ace
They do look fabulous, a great size too.
August 13th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oooh lovely! I must see if I've any in my bag!!
August 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ooo deliciousness
August 13th, 2025  
Elisa Smith ace
Oh yum, bit of butter and salt, so good.
August 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact