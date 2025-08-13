Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4304
Fresh Tatties from the Garden
How nice it is to get fresh tatties from the garden. John is very proud of them!
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Issi Bannerman
ace
@jamibann
I started this journey in July 2013, and find I am still here! I am Scottish, and after about 27 years abroad, living in many...
4513
photos
189
followers
120
following
1179% complete
View this month »
4297
4298
4299
4300
4301
4302
4303
4304
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R7
Taken
13th August 2025 7:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Beautifully taken and they look delicious!
August 13th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
I would be proud of them too. Great shot!
August 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
They do look fabulous, a great size too.
August 13th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Oooh lovely! I must see if I've any in my bag!!
August 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo deliciousness
August 13th, 2025
Elisa Smith
ace
Oh yum, bit of butter and salt, so good.
August 13th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close